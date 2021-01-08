The Youtube-her Next Door

January 8, 2021 2 min read

In the era of digital, where it takes a minute for you to upload something on the internet and seconds for it to go viral, sustaining yourself in this fast paced field is what Sejal Kumar did and is continuing to do.

Sejal was bit by the YouTube bug, 6 years ago, in 2014 when she uploaded her first ever video on the video streaming website.

Today, Sejal is followed by over a million people on YouTube and has over half a million followers on Instagram.

Born on 1st January 1995, Sejal Kumar is a 22-year old YouTuber based out of Delhi. Her mother, Dr. Anjali Kumar is a famous gynecologist, working with Artemis Hospital. Her father, Anil Kumar is a retired army major. Sejal Kumar has an older brother named Rohan. She did her early schooling from Mother’s International School. After which she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the high end SRCC (Shri Ram college of commerce), Delhi University.

She began her YouTube channel on August 14, 2012. She posted her first video called “summer style turkey” there on September 7, 2012 while on her first internship trip to Turkey, as she was already an enthusiast of videography. It’s just a matter of time and now she has managed to get over 3 lakh subscribers to her YouTube channel as well as gained over 2 lakh followers to her Instagram, which acts as an extension of her channel. So much popularity and success at such a young age but all this is so well deserved and girl we are super proud.

Kumar has been chosen this year’s Indian ambassador for YouTube’s Creators For Change with Michelle Obama and Liza Koshy, centred around girls’ education.

Proud to be part of the initiative, this opportunity with the former First Lady came as a surprise to the 25-year-old blogger, who is a major part of the YouTuber community a regular at YouTube Fanfest.