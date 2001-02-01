Spotlight On: Lincoln Ls

A closer look at this midsize sporty sedan

February 1, 2001 2 min read

This story appears in the February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The midsize Lincoln LS is a hot business car that doubles as a sporty sedan. Taking on high-end European imports but costing around $10,000 less, the now $32,250 LS debuted last year to critical acclaim for its styling, performance and handling. Less formal than Lincoln's popular Town Car, the LS nevertheless has a certain respectability and presence that make it a true American luxury car.

This year, Lincoln adds handy features for mobile professionals, such as an additional two power points for plugging in electronic equipment. Lincoln plans to add advanced telematics and hands-free communications connectivity for a StarTAC cell phone in the near future.

While the basic engine is a competent 3.0-liter V6 with 210 horsepower, enthusiasts might prefer the 3.9-liter V8 with 252 horsepower, which lifts the price to $36,280. Selectshift Automatic Transmission incorporates the functionality of a clutchless manual transmission; it's an option that gives you more freedom to choose your own gears and gear changes. Advance Trac is a highly sophisticated traction and yaw control system offering greater stability and steerability.

Lincoln has rarely gone the performance route, but if you're looking for a powerful sedan that meets all the criteria for your business needs and still has enough oomph to satisfy your desire for performance and handling, check it out.

Jill Amadio has reported on the automotive industry for 23 years as an editor and consultant.



Contact Source