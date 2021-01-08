Streaming

Roku Buys Content From Failed Quibi Video App

The platform closed only about 6 months after its launch due to a lack of users.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Roku Buys Content From Failed Quibi Video App
Image credit: Chris Delmas | Getty Images

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The streaming device brand Roku announced on Friday that it has bought the worldwide distribution rights to the content of the failed video application Quibi , three months after this platform will close only about 6 months after its launch.

This is an action by the company to promote its own channel, Roku Channel, beyond the services it provides for platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video .

Quibi was born when Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman , Quibi CEO and former Hewlett Packard CEO, raised more than $ 1.75 billion to create a video streaming service platform that would have original content and which you could subscribe to for $ 4.99 a month. (about 100 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate). However, in October 2020 it closed its operations due to a lack of users.

The Quibi content library currently has more than 75 shows and movies with the likes of Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner and Kristen Bell.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Streaming

Binged All of Netflix and Disney Plus? Broaden Your Horizons with the No. 1 Documentary Streaming Service.

Streaming

Is Online Video Streaming Killing the Internet -- and the Environment?

Streaming

17 Steam Tips for PC Gaming Noobs and Power Users