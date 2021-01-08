applications

Elon Musk recommends Signal over WhatsApp

The owner of Tesla and now the richest man in the world bets on another messaging application.
Image credit: Signal vía Web / Joshua Lott vía Getty Images

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Yes, we have all received the notification message to accept the new WhatsApp privacy policy. With it, Facebook seeks to make its messaging services more integrated.

However, these changes have made many users uncomfortable and upset, who do not like the idea of some of their data being shared with advertisers. Faced with this controversy and the usual Elon Musk always has something to say.

The founder of Tesla, SpaceX, and now the richest man in the world recommended to his followers through a simple and straightforward tweet that they use Signal.

After this statement, the number of the application has skyrocketed and more than 100,000 users have downloaded it from the Apple and Google application stores, in the last two days, according to Sensor Tower data.

In fact, a large number of requests caused the platform to crash momentarily and the verification codes for its download were delayed, however, it was solved quickly and users “should no longer have problems joining”.

What is Signal?

Signal is an instant messaging application like WhatsApp or Telegram , which uses extreme encryption to protect the communications and data of its users. It is available for both iOS and Android and has been recommended by personalities such as Edward Snowden and Jack Dorsey.

The message protection system of this platform became so popular that it is now used by services like WhatsApp. “Neither we can read your messages or listen to your calls, nor anyone else. Privacy is not an optional mode, it is how Signal works. In all your messages, all your calls, forever ”, they explain on the platform's official page. They also emphasize that there are no advertisements, no sellers, no affiliates.

