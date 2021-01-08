VIDEO: 'Strike First, Daddy!' Las Barras Praderas 'Train' at Mexico's Cobra Kai Dojo.

January 8, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Netflix knows that its second-largest consumer market is Mexico ( according to Kantar's figures ) and that is why it has always had special marketing campaigns for the Aztec market in mind, such as the trailers of the infamous Soraya Montenegro to promote Orange is the New Black . Now he wants you to become a "predator of life" and see Cobra Kai and for that he recruited the most popular gym in the country: Las Barras Praderas .

The third season of the series that chronicles the rivalry of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence after The Karate Kid has been incredibly popular in Latin America, perhaps because we remember the thousands of times the film was broadcast on Channel 5 in its dubbed version. In this context, Netflix LatAm published a promotional on Friday where it shows that Mexico hits first and hits hard.

The Prairie Bars and the badass sensei

Las Barras Praderas is a community gym located in Naucalpan de Juárez that has become incredibly popular for promoting outdoor exercise to keep youth away from crime through sports. Calro, all with a particular and flowery language, and yes, very Mexican.

In the video one of his coaches, Paul Villafuerte , is seen acting as sensei using motivational phrases from the gym that went viral such as "Think about your baby, think about your ex" to get his students to have a "sucker dojo ” .

Image: Netflix LatAm

Villafuerte tells in the video that at the time he was in a coma for three months, he lost a leg and the mobility of his arm, so he decided to become a "predator of life."

The video even has the stitch of having the blessing of John Kreese (Martin Kove) himself who tells Mexican students " No fear of success, daddy ." What's more, the founder of Cobra Kai asserts that Villafuerte is the most badass sensei.

Image: Netflix LatAm

Netflix shows are entertaining, but their digital marketing in Latin America is masterful

Multi-channel marketing isn't about spending a lot of money on publicity stunts and Netflix knows it. It's about creating marketing campaigns that meet members of the target audience wherever they "live." In the case of Stranger Things viewers, Netflix knew their target audience would spend hours on social platforms, so they developed a strategy accordingly that in Latin America included the most famous paranormal investigator Jaime Maussan, while promoting the German series Dark , Netflix rescued "La Elvira", a character from the first viral videos in Mexico.