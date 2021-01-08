Netflix

VIDEO: 'Strike First, Daddy!' Las Barras Praderas 'Train' at Mexico's Cobra Kai Dojo.

Netflix knows that Mexico is its second most important market and that is why it recruited a new "sensei" from the famous community gym located in Naucalpan de Juárez.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
Entrepreneur Staff
home
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Netflix knows that its second-largest consumer market is Mexico ( according to Kantar's figures ) and that is why it has always had special marketing campaigns for the Aztec market in mind, such as the trailers of the infamous Soraya Montenegro to promote Orange is the New Black . Now he wants you to become a "predator of life" and see Cobra Kai and for that he recruited the most popular gym in the country: Las Barras Praderas .

The third season of the series that chronicles the rivalry of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence after The Karate Kid has been incredibly popular in Latin America, perhaps because we remember the thousands of times the film was broadcast on Channel 5 in its dubbed version. In this context, Netflix LatAm published a promotional on Friday where it shows that Mexico hits first and hits hard.

The Prairie Bars and the badass sensei

Las Barras Praderas is a community gym located in Naucalpan de Juárez that has become incredibly popular for promoting outdoor exercise to keep youth away from crime through sports. Calro, all with a particular and flowery language, and yes, very Mexican.

In the video one of his coaches, Paul Villafuerte , is seen acting as sensei using motivational phrases from the gym that went viral such as "Think about your baby, think about your ex" to get his students to have a "sucker dojo ” .  

Image: Netflix LatAm

Villafuerte tells in the video that at the time he was in a coma for three months, he lost a leg and the mobility of his arm, so he decided to become a "predator of life."

The video even has the stitch of having the blessing of John Kreese (Martin Kove) himself who tells Mexican students " No fear of success, daddy ." What's more, the founder of Cobra Kai asserts that Villafuerte is the most badass sensei.

Image: Netflix LatAm

Netflix shows are entertaining, but their digital marketing in Latin America is masterful

Multi-channel marketing isn't about spending a lot of money on publicity stunts and Netflix knows it. It's about creating marketing campaigns that meet members of the target audience wherever they "live." In the case of Stranger Things viewers, Netflix knew their target audience would spend hours on social platforms, so they developed a strategy accordingly that in Latin America included the most famous paranormal investigator Jaime Maussan, while promoting the German series Dark , Netflix rescued "La Elvira", a character from the first viral videos in Mexico.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Netflix

Netflix Launches 'Audio Only' Option in Its Android Application

Netflix

Netflix: These are the contents that will no longer be for this December

Netflix

Netflix Ends Free Trials in the U.S.