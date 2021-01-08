organic products

The Purchase of Organic Products Rises 53%

According to data from the US market measurement company, Nielsen, users prefer the acquisition of brands that focus on health care.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Purchase of Organic Products Rises 53%
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
home
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

The interest of Mexicans to eat better and acquire habits that benefit their health is growing, as the data recorded by the Nielsen consulting firm reveal this. The company announced the annual variation in sales by segment from October to December 2020 , which shows the growth of 53 percent in the consumption of organic products, 30 percent in the purchase of products low in sugar, sodium and fats and 17 percent in the sale of natural products.

Image: Nielsen Connect Mexico

There is a modification in the habits of users , after the new labeling came into effect a few months ago, now people in Mexico buy a greater amount of natural products, according to the information indicated in said study.

"The brands that communicate health care in a very assertive way are standing out, everything that is probiotics, added with vitamins, everything that declares on the packaging to be natural is growing, everything organic is growing like never before", he mentioned Yanira Reyes, leader in the analysis of Nielsen Connect México to the El Financiero medium.

That said, natural products increased their sales 17 percent annually, and the ingredients identified as trending, which include probiotics, proteins, matcha and chai, rose 16 percent in sales.

“They are products that have a 14 percent markup , there is an interesting market niche and that is willing to pay for this type of very clear differentials. The available spending is not that it has grown, we are in a context of crisis, but it is a reconformation of letting go of some products to enter the baskets, ” Reyes told said media.

It may interest you: Pfizer vaccine could be effective against new strains of coronavirus, according to this research

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

NASA

Will an Asteroid Hit Earth in 2022?

Ecommerce

5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting a Dropshipping Business

PlayStation

After Being Rejected 20 Years Ago by Sony, 'Magic Castle' Is Finally Released