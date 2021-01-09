Coronavirus

SRE: AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Mexico on January 18

In previous days, COFEPRIS approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus, now it is scheduled to arrive in Mexican territory on January 18.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

The AstraZeneca / University of Oxford vaccine against Covid-19 would arrive in Mexico on January 18, according to Efraín Guadarrama, director general of American Regional Organizations and Mechanisms, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SER).

Through his Twitter account, Efraín Guadarrama published, “Last Monday, COFEPRIS approved the AstraZeneca vaccine. Today I had the pleasure of accompanying Dr. Hugo López Gatell to MAbxience to verify the progress of the active principle of the vaccine that will arrive in Mexico in 10 days ” .

"As President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised on August 13, the vaccine will arrive in time to be applied in Mexico, " he added.

He also highlighted that the delivery date was due to the cooperation of the members of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

Image: @efrain_gp

