Coronavirus

Cofepris approved phase 3 of the German CureVac vaccine in Mexico

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, reported that phase 3 of the CureVac vaccine against coronavirus was authorized by the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris).
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

CureVac is a biopharmaceutical company of German origin, Cofepris has already approved phase 3 tests for these doses.

Through his Twitter account, the Foreign Secretary announced that the federal agency of the Government of Mexico endorsed the final testing stage, phase 3 for the antidote to CureVac.

Image: @m_ebrard via Twitter

Similarly, the president expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Government of the Republic for the support of TecSalud , especially Dr. Guillermo Torre , to bring phase 3 of the vaccine developed by CUREVAC in Germany to Mexico .

Image: @m_ebrard via Twitter

What is known about the CureVac vaccine?

CureVac is a German biopharmaceutical company, according to information from the company that developed the vaccine , “thanks to the technology that we have generated mRNA , we can give the body the necessary information to fight and cure diseases . Driven by our passion, we want to use our technology to help patients and prolong people's lives . "

That said, it is based on messenger mRNA, as is the case with Pfizer and BioNTech .

It is worth mentioning that Bayer and CureVac are in collaboration in the development of the coronavirus vaccine. Both companies have an agreement to support the production and commercialization of a messenger RNA vaccine to "facilitate the supply."

Image: @CureVacRNA

