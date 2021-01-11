Internet

Cheems, the Dog Made Famous By Memes, Turned 10 Years Old

The owners of Balltze, the real name of the famous puppy, celebrated with hats and a special cake.
Image credit: Know Your Meme

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

All of us in Latin America have laughed at the “Cheems” dog and his “amsiety” in the “Swole Doge vs. Cheems ” that compares two dogs in comical situations. Actually, this Shiba Inu dog from Hong Kong is called Balltze and this weekend it turned 10 years old.

The ultra-popular dog's owners celebrated Balltze's first decade with a party featuring music, hamburgers and a special dog cake on Instagram where the meme star received more than 2,500 compliments in the comments.

"Cheems" went viral during the quarantine because it reflected the changes that take place between generations and the anxiety that people are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the paradoxes of the world today. His image gained publicity when his owner posted an image on Instagram talking about how much his dog loves to eat cheeseburgers.

Since then, the meme has been used by different brands in their digital marketing strategies, including by government agencies.

