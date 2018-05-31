5 Part-Time Business Ideas for Those With a Thirst for Novelty

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are industries that are transforming today's world, such as 3D printing - which by 2021 will be worth more than $ 17,200 - and medical applications. This is because there will always be first-time consumers or early adopters who will try new offers, without the need to have the knowledge of the general public.

Dare to start with a very innovative and technological business model.

1. 3D printing

Consulting firm AT Kearney predicts that by 2020 this technology will have a market value of US $ 17.2 billion, 25% more than in 2014. It prints 3D objects for clients of businesses such as jewelry, medicine, architecture and design. According to the provider 3D Market , the initial investment to start a business of this type can range from $ 39,130 to $ 279,822, depending on the equipment and the amount of filaments you purchase. Use sites like 3D Hubs and Make XYZ - which connect those seeking these services with 3D printers near their location - to promote your services.

2. Superfoods

So-called superfoods help people get the nutrients that their body does not produce naturally. Some of them are: goji berries (red berries with 500 times more vitamin C per ounce than oranges), acai (tropical berries with high antioxidant content), spirulina (seaweed with 70% protein), chia (highest source of Omega 3), hemp (contains Omega 3 and 6 and antioxidants), and raw cocoa. Distribute these food options at organic markets, local bazaars, or individual health-conscious consumers. Increase your customer base by offering options for the children's market.

3. Virtual cards

Digital business cards available when needed, not out of stock or lost. To do this, create a Web platform through which your customers can enter their data, customize the design with logo and photo, and share their cards by message, email, or on social networks such as WhatsApp , Facebook , LinkedIn or Skype . It offers packages with different characteristics (data storage capacity, level of personalization, and benefits such as digital card holders) and payment schemes (monthly or annual), as well as an option for companies. Enable an app so that your users can access and share their digital card from their smartphones .

4. Medical app

Thanks to technology, everyday activities such as a medical consultation can be simplified, with the possibility of providing remote care to answer questions or follow up on a treatment. Gather on a digital platform a base of doctors and specialists available 24/7 so that patients can chat with them, and offer them a commission based on the number of care and the quality of the same. Although the app is not a substitute for a professional medical consultation , it does help people make better decisions about their health and, if necessary, refer them to a specialist to confirm a diagnosis.

5. Personal Digital Stylist

If it is easy for you to combine colors, patterns and clothes, take advantage of your taste for fashion with an image consulting app. With it, your users will be able to ask you questions about their looks in real time as well as be inspired by global trends that you publish on the platform. Do you have friends who share your skills and good taste? Add them together to solve doubts and advise those who do not know what to wear to attend social events, business, appointments, or for their day to day. Once you have an interesting community, reach out to designers and clothing brands so they can target specific audiences with their campaigns.