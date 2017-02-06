Are You Feeling Very Stressed? These Tips Will Help You Relax

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The great importance of vacations for all those who work is proven. However, there is a sector that, due to the obligations that their work implies, puts them aside, not without suffering the consequences of that decision: entrepreneurs .

When you work as an employee you know that every month you will receive your salary, because you signed a contract. Something similar happens with the holidays that will arrive at a certain time. However, for people who create their own businesses the situation is different; They are always busy and cannot put their obligations aside, because much of their functioning depends on it.

What many do not know is that in addition to rest, vacations represent the period where creativity most flourishes. On the contrary, without them, you can make bad decisions, creativity is blocked and you end up seeing everything fuzzy.

To make things easier for you, here are some activities that don't take as much time and that will allow you to rest without leaving your business. Take note and relax !:

Read a good book

Not another about marketing or leadership, but a fictional one that takes you out of this world. It can be something from authors like Ken Follet or Stieg Larsson for example or one from the Harry Potter saga or The Lord of the Rings, if you are a fan. Anything that motivates your imagination and makes you have a good time.

Go to a coffee shop

In those places you can meet and meet interesting people. Prefer a local coffee shop, something closer than the big chains where you will meet executives.

Go to the cinema

You can choose any time, at two in the afternoon for example there are less people. Choose the afternoon when you have fewer scheduled activities and watch a good movie that distracts you.

Enjoy a hobby

Play a musical instrument, play golf, tennis, or learn gardening, whatever you like. You can also play board or brain games, or do puzzles.

Relax in a spa

Take a massage and relax for an entire afternoon. Give yourself even an hour just for you and pamper yourself, it will help you improve your performance and keep you motivated.

Get together with friends

Take advantage of these meetings to talk about something other than business. You can also choose a fun living room game, the idea is to laugh and forget even a time from work.

Spend time with your family

If you have children, take time to play and have fun with them. Make an appointment with your partner and ensure that, while you are with your family, you do not answer calls from work or check your mail. Giving them quality time will work for you too.

do exercise

Set aside at least half an hour a day to exercise. You can run in the park or maybe go to a gym, the point is that you stay healthy and fit. This will help you not only improve your health, but also your mood, your self-esteem and also to get rid of negative energy.