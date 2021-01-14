This All-Terrain Scooter Might be the Coolest Way to Get Some Air and Safely Run Errands

January 14, 2021 2 min read

Entrepreneurs tend to be trendsetters. They're the first to spearhead new innovations and the first to try to implement new strategies into their businesses. They have to be because when you're living on the cutting edge, the margin for error is small.

But entrepreneurs also need to make some time for fun in their lives, too. It can't all be about work. So why not aim that innovative spirit and search for joy on something truly special and groundbreaking? Meet the Cycleboard Elite All Terrain Electric Vehicle, your new mode of transportation.

This souped-up, second-generation cycleboard model is like an electric scooter on steroids. With rear suspension for absorbing vibrations and offering a smoother ride on sidewalks and streets alike, as well as a hinging deck for an easy battery swap, this device is the coolest way to commute. The Cycleboard Elite's custom-designed pneumatic street tires offer maximum grip-enhancing stability for making high-speed turns, while upgraded hydraulic brakes and an electronic braking system provide improved responsiveness and braking control. The vehicle also has an intuitive 3-wheel, lean-to-steer design with a patented linkage system (PLS) that offers superior steering and stability as you whip around town.

If you want to upgrade even further, the Cycleboard Elite Pro All Terrain Electric Vehicle goes above and beyond the Elite model. This cycleboard has a full suspension for an even sturdier ride on the bumpiest surfaces and is engineered with the perfect power to weight ratio for peak performance at high speed. The electronics powerhouse and 48V/1000W brushless silent rear hub motor provide faster acceleration and higher top speeds than the Elite model, without sacrificing control and stability. With a top speed of 27 mph, it's almost like driving a car to work, except you'll be able to buzz right past traffic. Plus, it comes with a frame lock location for security and has a folding handle to pack it up whenever you get to your destination.

The Cycleboard Elite All Terrain Electric Vehicle is typically $1,499, but you can get it for $1,349.10 when you use code CYCLEBOARD10 at checkout. It's also available in carbon grey.

The Cycleboard Elite Pro All Terrain Electric Vehicle is typically $1,899, but you can get it for $1,710 when you use code CYCLEBOARD189 at checkout. It's also available in carbon grey and matte black.

