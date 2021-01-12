January 12, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Although the instant messaging platform is the subject of criticism , there is no doubt that it is one of the most popular. One of the many functions that WhatsApp has, is that it allows you to add YouTube videos to the states, it even gives you the option of choosing with whom to share your content or not. However, not everyone knows how to do it.

Like other platforms, like its sisters ; Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp statuses last only 24 hours, in which you can share all kinds of personalized content. Also, you can do it now on Twitter with Fleets and LinkedIn with stories.

How to add Youtube videos to WhatsApp statuses:

From your mobile device go to Youtube. Choose the video you want to share and click on the "share" option (just below the arrow icon). Now select WhatsApp. It will redirect you to the instant messaging application. There you will see a menu for you to choose who you want to send it to. However, at the top comes the option "My status." Before clicking, locate the gear that will take you to the "Status privacy". It can be My contacts, My contacts except, or Only share with. Once you have chosen, press OK and you will be returned to the menu to select "My status" and that's it. You can customize your post with emojis, letters, or just change the background.

Image: Capture

NOTE: you will not see a preview of the video, only the link will appear. So, whoever wants to see it will have to click on it.