FinTech

Walmart to Launch Its Own Fintech In Partnership With Ribbit Capital

The retail chain announced it will be expanding its market with a new fintech, created to develop and offer financial technology solutions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Walmart to Launch Its Own Fintech In Partnership With Ribbit Capital
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
home
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

Walmart unveiled the creation of its own fintech startup created for the development and offering of financial solutions, as the retail company continues to expand beyond its main market.

The retail company is in a strategic partnership with Ribbit Capital, one of the investment firms behind Robinhood , seeking to unify its business with its expertise in fintechs, with the purpose of providing financial practices inspired by technology and adapted to consumers of Walmart.

Financial technology companies - fintech - have the purpose of offering their clients ways to save, request loans and make investments online or by phone, without having to deal with a traditional bank.

Walmart interacts with millions of customers , including some who do not have a relationship with a bank or financial advisor.

"Over the years, millions of customers have placed their trust in Walmart not only to save them money when they shop with us, but also to help them manage their financial needs, " said John Furner, CEO of Walmart in a statement.

The company will be majority owned by Walmart and growth is expected from partnerships and acquisitions with other financial technology companies , according to a company statement.

"We are delighted to be working with Rabbit Capital on a new venture to help us deliver needed and innovative options to our customers and associates , with speed and scale, " said Waltmart President and CEO John Furner in the United States.

Ribbit Capital was founded in 2012 , it is a venture capital company based in Palo Alto, California. The firm seeks to invest in companies that move and create friendly platforms for users in order to improve the financial services sector. It provides capital to technology-based companies that develop loans, personal finance, insurance, financial software, bitcoin services, among other issues.

In case you're interested: Bill Gates predicts what 2021 will be like, alerts us to our immediate future

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

FinTech

Less Cash and More Electronic Payments: the Financial Changes That the Pandemic Brought

FinTech

What's Next for the Most Unfortunate Generation (Millennials)?

FinTech

5 fintech trends during the pandemic