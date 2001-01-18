Bennigan's Sees New Smaller Prototype As Franchise Option

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cedar Hill, Texas-Bennigan's recently introduced a smaller-sized, freestanding prototype at a new company-owned store southwest of Dallas and a second, franchisee-owned unit in Vernon, Connecticut. Both units feature a 4,500-square-foot building, compared with the company's standard 6,500- and 7,000-square-foot units introduced in 1998. The change reduces seating by 30 for a total of 190 seats.

"We developed the smaller prototype to give us and our franchisees a new development option for smaller target markets and trade areas," said Jerry Comstock, president of Bennigan's.

Comstock said the new Bennigan's prototype "gives us the flexibility to open restaurants at locations where limited available space would have precluded us from developing."

Other casual-dining concepts, including Chili's and TGI Friday's, have been offering scaled-down versions of their stores for the past several years. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market