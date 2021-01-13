General Motors

This is the new Cadillac presented by General Motors, it has the ability to land on rooftops and travel at 90 km / hr

The manufacturers anticipate that the version of this vehicle would soon appear on the market.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This is the new Cadillac presented by General Motors, it has the ability to land on rooftops and travel at 90 km / hr
Image credit: General Motors

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
home
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

This Tuesday, the US car company , General Motors , unveiled its new concept consisting of a flying Cadillac model , which could culminate in a kind of autonomous flying taxi.

The version of the vehicle, called by the developers as ´VTOL´ (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) - in Spanish it means ´Take off and vertical landing´- is practically a drone that has the ability to use the roofs of buildings as heliports, although it should be noted that it can only support one person on board the vehicle.

Image: General Motors video screenshot

On the technical specifications of the Cadillac , the producers assure that it will have a 90 kW electric motor, an ultralight body and four rotors. It will be able to rise at a speed of up to 90 kilometers per hour.

According to the developers, the biggest benefit of the device is the avoidance of traffic and jams. Similarly, it does not produce emissions and lets the traveler take care of their business while moving, because the automatic pilot is included.

Mike Simcoe, the chief designer of General Motors, described this VTOL concept car as "The Cadillac of urban mobility." VTOL is the key to General Motors' vision for a multimodal future, the expert noted.

Image: General Motors video screenshot

It is not yet known when this innovative Cadillac model would come out, but the presentation indicates that this will happen "soon."

As we might expect, in this year or at least the next, we would have hints of the initial schedule for this vehicle . Certainly, materializing this project is not an easy task, however, GM knows the importance of being at the forefront in a highly competitive market .

The accelerated growth of the automotive industry has generated interest in researching and developing new solutions, this will define who will be the first participants in action.

It might interest you: Walmart will launch its own fintech in partnership with Ribbit Capital

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

General Motors

These US states prohibit the sale of the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro

General Motors

Nikola's Hydrogen Pickup-Truck Production Canceled After Fraud Allegations

General Motors

GM's Autonomous Super Cruise Arrives This Fall