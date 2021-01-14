Coronavirus

The Possible Reopening Date of the Restaurants in CDMX Will Be Formally Announced on Friday, January 15

Restaurateurs must perform the Covid-19 PCR test on their employees every week.
Image credit: Cortesía de Restaurantes El Bajío

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

The restaurant industry and the Government of Mexico City (CDMX) studied a proposal for the possible reopening of restaurants in the town. The date will be formally announced on Friday, January 15.

Through a statement , the City Government Secretariat (SECGOB) stressed that businesses in the food industry should ask customers to register their stay in the premises through the QR code, in order to track possible cases of contagion.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Likewise, restaurateurs must perform the COVID-19 PCR test on their employees every week. On the other hand, the government and this industrial sector agreed to hold the work tables every Wednesday.

On Monday, January 11, the leaders and employees of this sector made a " cacerolazo " and a call to the authorities to give them an exact opening date to be able to comply with the payment of their payroll.

They also ask that they be allowed to operate with at least 30% of their capacity and the already established secure table protocols.

The SECGOB and this industrial sector will maintain the working groups with the aim of "reviewing the action protocols for reopening, gradually and progressively, in relation to the behavior of the Epidemiological Traffic Light in Mexico City."

