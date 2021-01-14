Nestlé Designs a Recycling Plan for Dolce Gusto Coffee Capsules

January 14, 2021 2 min read

Although this year the sale of single-use plastics, which includes coffee capsules, was denied, the Secretariat of the Environment (Sedema) of Mexico City approved that the food company could continue to sell its capsules belonging to the line Nescafé Dolce Gusto.

Through a statement, the company announced that the city government endorsed a plan for waste management and recycling of coffee capsules, since the same are subjected to a recycling process enabling its use and reuse in processes and different products.

It is worth mentioning that through the publication they highlight the commitment to sustainability and the environment.

“Given the ban on single-use plastics, we inform you that our capsules NESCAFÉ - Dolce Gusto- and Starbucks at Home by NESCAFÉ, continue to be sold, since we have a waste management plan authorized by SEDEMA (Secretariat of the Environment of Mexico City), since our capsules are subjected to a recycling process that allows their use and reuse in different processes and products for the benefit of sustainability and environmental protection ", said the company through release.

That said, the company has a commitment in which it seeks to increase the recovery points of coffee capsules in the capital, as well as increase the participation of others in order to achieve a positive change in the environment and generate an 'ecological awareness ´.

