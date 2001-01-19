Franchises

The Web Designer Bibles

Two books that will help you understand the lingo of Web design
Even if you're using a simple program to design and build your Web site, having a working knowledge of the lingo and concepts of more complex Web design is always beneficial. The best thing about the following books is that they're actually easy to get through even if you're not a programmer or designer.

Teach Yourself Web Publishing with HTML 4 in 21 Days by Laura Lemay and Denise Tyler. In early versions of this book, it only took seven days to learn everything you needed to know and Lemay actually brought a sense of humor to her instruction. She still maintains a friendly voice as she covers everything from the basics of HTML to CGI scripting to DHTML.

Creating Killer Websites by David Siegel. While some people may be turned off by Siegel's self-congratulatory style, he does make it easy to visualize what he deems as "good design" vs. "bad design." Even if you're not design-oriented or if you are and don't agree with everything he says, Siegel will still open your mind to new ways of thinking about design.

If you are really looking for help teaching yourself HTML, you can give the Dummies series a try including HTML 4 for Dummies (with CD-ROM) by Ed Tittel, et al (IDG) and Creating Web Pages for Dummies by Bud E. Smith, Arthur Bebak (IDG). And if you want more sophisticated help with programming issues, the books by O'Reilly are excellent, must-have tomes for any programmer including "HTML: The Definitive Guide."

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

