Jeff Bezos wants to send passengers into space in April: report

January 15, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Blue Origin space exploration company of Jeff Bezos , a co-founder of Amazon, hopes to be able to transport the first passengers in its New Shepard space vehicle as early as April this year, according to CNBC .

The report, which cites people familiar with the matter, notes that this week Blue Origin completed the fourteenth test flight of the New Shepard rocket, one of the last steps before taking a crew off planet Earth. The second test flight would be towards the end of February before sending humans onto the ship.

However, despite the reports, the Reuters agency said that a company spokesman told it that it was "unconfirmed" speculation.

