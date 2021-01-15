Buy on YouTube? The platform is testing a sales tool

January 15, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

YouTube wants to get into the e-commerce game and is testing a new tool so that people can directly buy the products they see on the screen.

As announced by Google , these purchases will be made through a new icon in the form of a shopping bag that will be seen in the lower left corner of the interface of the video platform .

By clicking on the “super bag”, users will be redirected to a purchase page where the products, related videos and sales options will be located.

The feature, which Bloomberg had already reported in October, is likely based on the Google Shopping tool.

This YouTube tool will only be deployed in the United States to a limited number of users at the moment, but it will be available for Android, iOS and desktop.