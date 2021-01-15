YouTube

Buy on YouTube? The platform is testing a sales tool

By clicking on the "super bag", users will be redirected to a purchase page where the products, related videos and sale options will be located.
Image credit: NordWood Themes vía Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

YouTube wants to get into the e-commerce game and is testing a new tool so that people can directly buy the products they see on the screen.

As announced by Google , these purchases will be made through a new icon in the form of a shopping bag that will be seen in the lower left corner of the interface of the video platform .

The feature, which Bloomberg had already reported in October, is likely based on the Google Shopping tool.

This YouTube tool will only be deployed in the United States to a limited number of users at the moment, but it will be available for Android, iOS and desktop.

