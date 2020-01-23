Poll: These are the 9 best books recommended by millionaires
Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide
Do you want to be a millionaire? Start thinking as one. And if you're not sure how to do it, a logical first step is to start reading like one.
MillionaireMatch , a dating site for high net worth individuals, conducted a survey over the end of the year holidays to determine the books most recommended by millionaires. About 500 users were surveyed, and according to a site representative, their millionaire status was "verified" by financial documents submitted. The most popular vtext for millionaires, topping a list with approximately 243 recommendations, was Eckhart Tolle's Practicing the Power of Now , followed by Napoleon Hill's Think and Get Rich with 212 recommendations.
If you're looking to read more, earn more, or get inspired in 2020, these nine books might be a good place to start.
Books with titles in Spanish are available in the language and all titles include a link to the Amazon page where you can buy them.
Think and Grow Rich , by Napoleon Hill
Image: TarcherPerigee
The Secret, by Rhonda Byrne
The Bible
Practicing the Power of Now: Essential Teachings, Meditations, and Exercises by Eckhart Tolle
The Four Agreements: A Toltec Wisdom Book , by Miguel Ruiz
The Alchemist , by Paulo Cohelo
When Breath Becomes Air , by Paul Kalanithi
The Millionaire Next Door: The Surprising Secrets of American Millionaires , by Thomas J. Stanley
The Millionaire Mind , Thomas J. Stanley
Have you read any of these books? Which would you personally recommend? Which one do you think shouldn't be on this list?