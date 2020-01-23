Entrepreneur Library

Poll: These are the 9 best books recommended by millionaires

Do you want to be a millionaire? Start reading as one.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Poll: These are the 9 best books recommended by millionaires
Image credit: Amazon

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you want to be a millionaire? Start thinking as one. And if you're not sure how to do it, a logical first step is to start reading like one.

MillionaireMatch , a dating site for high net worth individuals, conducted a survey over the end of the year holidays to determine the books most recommended by millionaires. About 500 users were surveyed, and according to a site representative, their millionaire status was "verified" by financial documents submitted. The most popular vtext for millionaires⁠, topping a list with approximately 243 recommendations, was Eckhart Tolle's Practicing the Power of Now , followed by Napoleon Hill's Think and Get Rich with 212 recommendations.

If you're looking to read more, earn more, or get inspired in 2020, these nine books might be a good place to start.

Books with titles in Spanish are available in the language and all titles include a link to the Amazon page where you can buy them.

Think and Grow Rich , by Napoleon Hill

Think and Grow Rich (Napoleon Hill)

Image: TarcherPerigee

The Secret, by Rhonda Byrne

The Secret (Rhonda Byrne)

Image: Amazon

The Bible

Bible

Image: Amazon

Practicing the Power of Now: Essential Teachings, Meditations, and Exercises by Eckhart Tolle

The Power of Now (Eckhart Tolle)

Image: Amazon

The Four Agreements: A Toltec Wisdom Book , by Miguel Ruiz

Image: Amazon

The Alchemist , by Paulo Cohelo

Image: Amazon

When Breath Becomes Air , by Paul Kalanithi

Image: Amazon

The Millionaire Next Door: The Surprising Secrets of American Millionaires , by Thomas J. Stanley

Image: Amazon

The Millionaire Mind , Thomas J. Stanley

Image: Amazon

Have you read any of these books? Which would you personally recommend? Which one do you think shouldn't be on this list?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Library

In 'Life and Reflections', Jeff Bezos Explains How to Sell Anything on the Internet

Predictions

What Will Happen In 2021? Here's What People In 1921 Predicted

Ecommerce

4 Pillars of the New eCommerce Frontier Entrepreneurs Need to Embrace