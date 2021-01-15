Coronavirus

"Reactivate without risking", the new plan launched by CDMX

The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced the reopening of some establishments that comply with the corresponding items and requirements.
"Reactivate without risking", the new plan launched by CDMX
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Although Mexico City will remain on a red light, because the number of hospitalizations has been increasing, this Friday the ' reactivate without risking' program was launched in order to reopen some of the activities that are considered to be less risky and that should to meet certain guidelines to operate.

Among the activities that they consider to meet the corresponding criteria are those services of open-air restaurants, essential shops in the Historic Center in the form of pick-up and service at the counter, sports classes and outdoor gyms.

Image: @Claudiashein via Twitter

The general director of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, Eduardo Clark, released the respective details for the reopening of some establishments.

Outdoor restaurants:

As of January 18, these establishments could offer their services within the respective schedule, which indicates a consumption of until 6:00 p.m., after that time, only take away service could be allowed. The service can only be provided on terraces and tables that are located outside, placed in a zigzag and at a distance of 1.5 meters between them. No more than four people per table and the mandatory use of the QR is required.

Small shops in the Historic Center in the modality of collecting and service at the window:

As for the small businesses in the Historic Center, for the moment they will only be able to operate in the mode of picking up merchandise with appointments, telephone or internet sales scheme. The waiting time for people to get merchandise should be reduced. People should wear a mask. Sales in the open air and without allowing access inside the place. Respect the healthy distance of 1.5 meters outside the site.

Sports classes and outdoor gyms:

Regarding sports activities and outdoor gyms, the aim is to avoid crowds in closed spaces and reduce the risk of contagion or close contact between people. Therefore, sports classes can be taken and taught as long as they are outdoors. It will be possible to make use of open spaces such as parks and gardens.

To know more: The possible reopening date of the restaurants in the CDMX will be formally announced on Friday, January 15

