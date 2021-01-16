Rappi and Banorte launch ´RappiContigo´, a program that will allocate credits to businesses and restaurants affected by the pandemic

January 16, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Banorte and Rappi launched a plan called ´RappiContigo´ , which will have 250 million pesos to grant loans for working capital to businesses and restaurants in the Mexican Republic that are allied with the delivery application.

It should be mentioned that each assigned credit has a ceiling of up to one million pesos. The foregoing in order to provide support to the sector, which has been widely affected due to closures and a decrease in allowed diners, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This program seeks to benefit thousands of businesses with credits to continue their operation and thus prevent them from closing their doors permanently," said the institution through a statement transmitted through its Twitter account.

Image: @GFBanorte_mx

It should be noted that this financing option will be available from January 15 , they invite businesses and restaurants that are already allies of Rappi México to register in the ´RappiContigo´ program on their portal, in which they have the possibility of request credit for working capital, without charging a commission for opening and with preferential conditions, in accordance with what they indicate in their publication.

Juan Miguel Guerra, general director of RappiPay Mexico , specified through said statement, “We want to help our restaurant partners, a group very affected by the pandemic, to reconfigure themselves to flourish once again, protecting sources of employment and delighting their customers. ”.

“For Banorte, the most important thing is that we continue to support each other in difficult times from Mexican to Mexican, as we have done since the pandemic began. For this reason, we now stand in solidarity with businesses and restaurants that need a boost to get ahead. We will continue to work closer than ever to companies and families in the country ”, commented José Francisco Martha, General Director of Payment Methods, Digital Banking and Technology at Grupo Financiero Banorte.

For his part, Alejandro Solís, General Director of Rappi Mexico, concluded the statement by mentioning, “At Rappi we maintain an unwavering commitment to Mexico and the restaurant sector. The pandemic caused by Covid-19 has meant great challenges for that industry, which is why, since its inception, we have implemented various actions focused on minimizing the economic impact for our partner restaurants. RappiContigo is one more of our actions, which we know will help our allies to move forward ”.

In case you are interested: WhatsApp postpones the update of the privacy policy due to the flight of users