Free Webinar | Feb. 11: Smart Storytelling for Impactful Marketing

Join Julian Mitchelll, Founder of IQ Labs Inc., to learn the art of strong brand building through impactful storytelling.
The convergence of media, marketing and technology has redefined the mechanics of building brands in the modern world. In a digital era dominated by social media and short-form video, brands express their value and perspective through storytelling, making content the language brands use to communicate. Thus, the most impactful brands understand that content is more than a marketing strategy; it's a tool to create conversation, build community and design culture.

Join Julian Mitchell, award-winning marketer, multimedia journalist and founder of IQ Labs Inc., for a workshop about the mechanics of building impactful brands through smart and effective storytelling.

  • Lesson 1: Identify the market-fit opportunity
  • Lesson 2: How to shape your brand story
  • Lesson 3: How to break into the market

Julian Mitchell is an award-winning marketer, instructor, and multimedia journalist and founder of IQ Labs Inc. He's spearheaded content and campaign strategy for brands like Beats By Dre, Honda, Wells Fargo, Google, Amazon Studios, Luc Belaire, the NFL and Magic Johnson Enterprises. In 2013, Mitchell worked alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs to launch REVOLT Media & TV as Social Media and Editorial Director.

Prior to launching IQ Labs, Mitchell spent four years as a Forbes columnist covering disruptive entrepreneurs and startups, in addition to profiling the biggest names and news across music, media and entertainment. Mitchell carries years of experience as an instructor for MediaBistro, also speaking and serving on the advisory board of notable conferences such as CES, VidCon, Summit, Social Media Week, ANA, A3C, and MegaFest among others.

