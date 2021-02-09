Growth Strategies

Free Webinar | Feb. 25: The Science of Driving Profit, Scalability and Growth

Join Melissa Butler, founder/CEO of The Lip Bar, to learn key steps to scaling your business for profitability & growth.
Steering a business toward expansion and growth requires a series of intentional practices. There's a science to scaling a business from its inception to regional and even international success. It takes profit margin research, cost assessment, key personnel decisions, and strategies to maximize a business's customer base.

Join Melissa Butler, Founder and CEO of the Lip Bar as she leads a workshop full of key insights and best practices designed to help small business owners generate profit, facilitate growth through systems and personnel, and get positioned for scalability through the customer relationship management.

  • Lesson 1: Pricing your product for profitability
  • Lesson 2: So you wanna scale - Two things you need to know
  • Lesson 3: Drive consistent growth for your business

Melissa Butler is the Founder and CEO of The Lip Bar, a beauty brand started in her kitchen while working on Wall Street. Since her early days juggling a 9-5 and small business ownership, the Lip Bar has become a pioneer in beauty and inclusion, and the brand is now sold in Target and Walmart stores across the country.

Since 2012, Melissa has been on a mission to change the way people think about beauty. In 2020, she was recognized by INC Magazine as a top entrepreneur. Her take on business and beauty has been praised by industry leaders such as Forbes, Women’s Wear Daily, Entrepreneur, Allure and more.

