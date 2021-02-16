Taxes

Free Webinar | March 4: Making Business Taxes Work for You

Join Sheneya Wilson, founder of Fola Financial, to learn how your small business can save big bucks during tax season.
Image credit: Courtesy of T-Mobile

Not understanding the compliance requirements for your entity is detrimental to your success as a business owner. Business taxation is one of the required areas of compliance that can sometimes be a bit frightening to both new and established entrepreneurs.

In this session, Sheneya Wilson, Founder and CEO of Fola Financial, will address these fears, break down the fundamentals of business taxation, and provide tips and insights to ensure you know all the options at your disposal when it comes to tax deductions.

  • Lesson 1: Taxes related to business entity
  • Lesson 2: Federal Taxes
  • Lesson 3: Small business tax incentives

The People's CPA, Sheneya Wilson, is a Serial Entrepreneur, Certified Public Accountant, Real Estate Investor, and Financial educator. She is the Founder and CEO of Fola Financial LLC, a firm dedicated to assisting individuals and businesses with navigating their financial journeys by providing bookkeeping, tax planning, and tax preparation services.

She is also the founder of the Tax Essentials Learning Program (T.E.L.P), where she educates aspiring tax professionals on the tax code and teaches them how to build their own tax practices. Her expertise has been recognized in various publications including the New York Times, CNBC, Sheen Magazine, and Forbes.

