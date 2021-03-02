Free Webinar | March 18: The Pathway to Succession Planning and Generational Longevity

Brought to you by T-Mobile for Business



and building generational longevity for a business is essential to ensure long term health for a business. But it doesn't have to be daunting.

Join Lauren Miller, Director of Business Development at Miller3 Consulting, for a deep dive into best practices small business owners can implement for succession planning, community reinvestment, and long-term positioning. Throughout the workshop attendees will learn tangible steps to transferring small business ownership and responsibility from one generation to the next. Additionally they’ll learn actionable pathways to leveraging business owner status to redistribute opportunity and resources into the community – setting the foundation for economic and viability against gentrification.

Lesson 1: Steps to Succession Planning & Responsibility Transfer

Lesson 2: How to Reinvest in the Community

Lesson 3: Long-term positioning

Lauren Miller is the Director of Business Development at Miller3 Consulting, a second-generation consulting firm founded by her father. A daughter and granddaughter of entrepreneurs, entrepreneurship and family business is woven into the fabric of Lauren's DNA. But not until Lauren’s father became terminally ill did this reveal itself in a way that ultimately changed her forever.

Taking on the role as her father’s caregiver came with the task of securing his legacy and preparing her and her siblings for his departure. She became a student of her father, learning his business, his life, but most importantly understanding her lineage – a 150-year legacy of entrepreneurship rooted in agriculture. Lauren learned the true meaning of legacy and how each generation has a responsibility to foster opportunity for the next.