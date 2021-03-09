Free Webinar | March 25: Navigating Systemic Barriers to Entrepreneurship

Brought to you by T-Mobile for Business



Small business ownership comes with a set of obstacles all entrepreneurs must face. However, Black small business owners face unique systemic barriers adding extra layers of difficulty to launching and maintaining a successful business.

Join Jewell Burks Solomon, Head of Google Startups in the U.S. and Managing Partner of Collab Capital, for the Navigating Barriers workshop. In this session she'll break down how to anticipate and recognize barriers and bias as an entrepreneur, as well as tactics to overcome them in the funding ecosystem and in contract procurement.

Lesson 1: Anticipating & Recognizing Barriers

Lesson 2: Overcoming Bias in the Funding Ecosystem

Lesson 3: Navigating Barriers in Procurement

Jewel Burks Solomon is the Head of Google for Startups in the U.S. In this role, Jewel works to level the playing field for under-represented startup founders and communities by connecting them with the best of Google’s products, people and best practices. In addition to this role, Jewel also serves as Managing Partner at Collab Capital, an alternative investment fund she launched to close the funding gap for Black entrepreneurs.

Prior to leading Google for Startups and Collab Capital, Jewel was Founder/CEO of Partpic, a startup that was acquired by Amazon in 2016, which streamlined the purchase of maintenance and repair parts using computer vision technology. After the acquisition of Partpic, Jewel became a product leader at Amazon’s Visual Search and AR team. She led the integration of Partpic’s technology and launched it as Amazon PartFinder in 2018 to the over 150M users of Amazon’s Mobile Shopping App.