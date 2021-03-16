Future of Entrepreneurship

Free Webinar | April 1: A Blueprint to Building Business Credit

Join George Acheampong, Founder of Capitalwize LLC, as he shares his blueprint for building strong business credit.
This digital workshop will provide you the roadmap to better understanding business credit and ways to use it to your advantage. Whether you are just starting out and want to learn the basics, or you need tangible implementation strategies that will help you to leverage the power of business credit today.

Join George Acheampong, founder and managing partner of Capitalwize LLC, as he walks you through exactly what business credit is, how to establish it for your business and what institutions you should look to as options when trying to identify business credit programs that are right for you.

  • Lesson 1: Business Credit Defined
  • Lesson 2: How to Establish Business Credit
  • Lesson 3: Banks and Credit Institutions

Register Now

George Acheampong is a prominent thought leader in the area of finance and entrepreneurship. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Capitalwize, LLC, a financial planning and investment management firm that works with aspiring & current first-generation wealth builders to become legacy leavers for their family.

He is also the Founder of Melanin Money, the #1 Brand for wealth builders of color. Melanin Money creates merchandise, targeted initiatives, and programming – with a mission of closing the wealth gap by 10 percent.

