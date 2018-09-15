Attitude

Change Your Mindset From Employee To Entrepreneur

If you want to become an entrepreneur, know what attitudes you must leave behind to be successful.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Change Your Mindset From Employee To Entrepreneur
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A large part of businesses that fail do so because the entrepreneur is not qualified enough to become a boss. Despite having the necessary knowledge, a good idea and even financial support, the company cannot be stabilized because its leader does not change his attitude ... and continues to think like an employee .

What can you do to get rid of this mindset and become, once and for all, a true entrepreneur, both internally and externally? We tell you what are the attitudes you must develop to achieve it. Take note:

Stop thinking that the company owes you something

Employees always believe that the company owes them for the number of years they have worked or the time they have invested in it. However, the reality is that these facts are seldom taken into account, and decisions to lay off or raise pay often have more to do with tangible merit than seniority.

Better think: what can you do for the company that helps its growth, and that, therefore, makes you deserve some kind of special recognition.

Be creative

If you are going to work on your own, the more creative you are, the more income and opportunities you will get. On the contrary, most of the time employees rely only on obeying and following company instructions or regulations.

Without a doubt, you should make an effort to find that creativity that we all have. Anyway, being in charge of a company you do not need to demand your skills more than necessary, because you can surround yourself with people with good ideas or who tend to think differently to add information to your strategies.

Get away from the comforts

There is an inverse relationship between a person's comfort level and their creative ability; good ideas occur in discomfort, when you see yourself limited and in the lack of things. Therefore, challenges and difficult situations are ideal to encourage creativity to solve problems.

Employees, on the other hand, seek the opposite: they want to grow on the comfort scale, which will not be possible at all as an entrepreneur.

Forget concepts such as severance and retirement

Many employees choose not to start their own entrepreneurship project for fear of losing their severance pay or the contributions they make monthly for their retirement.

If you want to become a true entrepreneur, you must choose to lose some benefits, to obtain, in the long run, a greater one.

Venture out

The most important key to leaving the employee mindset is to venture out, risk the unknown in search of new opportunities that can lead to success.

The winners always end up being the risk takers and maintaining your financial stability as an employee will not lead you down that path.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Attitude

6 Key Actions to Develop Your Growth Mindset

Attitude

Money Might Not Bring You Happiness, But It Can Bring You Freedom

Attitude

How to Improve Your Attitude in a Matter of Minutes