Elon Musk Responds To a Request From a Tweeter Who Sent Him the Same Message 154 Times

A developer asked the businessman for permission to create a video game about SpaceX and finally received a response from Elon Musk.
There is no doubt that perseverance does pay off. A video game creator set out to get Elon Musk's attention and he succeeded! After 154 attempts to reach the CEO of SpaceX via Twitter , the enthusiastic programmer got a response.

The independent developer Lyubomir Vladimirov , promised to publish the same message for the daily businessman for a year. His intention was to ask Musk for permission to develop a game inspired by SpaceX , his space exploration company.

Dear Elon. I am a game developer and I am making a game about the colonization of Mars with you and SpaceX. If you think it's cool, all I need is a 'go ahead' to use your name and logos. I will post this every day for a year or until I get a 'yes' or a 'no'. 154/365 ” , says the video game creator's post.

After 22 weeks of prodding, the CEO of Tesla finally heeded him and answered Vladimirov's request.

"You can steal our name / logos and we probably won't sue you ," the Space CEO replied from his Twitter account.

After receiving the long-awaited response from Elon Musk , the tweeter promised that a good part of the video game's profits would go to SpaceX .

“I want to give 80% of the profits from the game to SpaceX. In that way, the game will not only serve the important purpose of entertaining people and arousing their interest in Mars, but will also help Elon Musk and SpaceX to achieve this, ” wrote the programmer, who promised to show more progress soon.

Vladimirov has shown that he wasted no time while waiting for Musk's permission. In his profile you can find several videos showing the interface of the game.

