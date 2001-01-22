Marketing

Marketing to Niche Business Clients

Find out how to target a specific business client.
Q: I have a catering company, specializing in organic, vegetarian cuisine. My main focus is breakfast, brunches, lunches and gatherings (picnics, etc.)-not dinners. There's only one other company in my area that advertises that they're organic and vegetarian, and dinners are their specialty.

I'm just beginning and am not 100-percent sure how to advertise my service. I don't know if I should advertise in local natural living magazines or if I should send my advertising to organizations such as Greenpeace, Sierra Club, Western Canada Wilderness, etc. for their annual meetings. Your advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.

A: To successfully launch your new organic catering company, you'll need a hard-working business-to-business marketing program that reaches out to qualified prospects and moves them through the sales cycle from cold to warm, then hot. Your program must incorporate a range of marketing tactics that, over time, bring prospects incrementally closer to a decision to hire you.

Cold prospects are organizations you've identified as well-qualified, but they have little or no awareness of your company. They can be reached through advertising, public relations, cold calls and networking. Begin a magazine advertising campaign to showcase your unique specialty in natural living publications in your area, and set an ongoing public relations program in motion targeting the same publications. Also, create a prospect list of qualified organizations and support your marketing efforts with telephone calls. To round out your efforts to reach cold prospects, begin networking within select groups where you're most likely to come into contact with members of your target audience.

Once you've begun calling on top prospects and leads from your advertising and PR programs start to roll in, you'll need to set up a database using contact management software. This will help you consistently maintain ongoing contact with warm prospects-companies and individuals with whom you've previously spoken or met. Initiate a direct-mail campaign to make frequent contact with your database members. And support the campaign with sales activities, including follow-up telephone calls as well as meetings with prospects generated by your direct mail, advertising and PR.

Hot prospects are the ones you've successfully moved through the first two stages of your sales cycle. When your marketing program has brought them to this point, personal selling will be needed to supply the "heat" to close sales. Instead of holding ordinary meetings with your top prospects, arrange to bring sample box lunches. "Breaking bread" together will help you showcase your abilities, forge positive relationships and close key sales.

