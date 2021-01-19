Free Webinar | Feb. 2: How to Safely Reopen Offices & Manage a Hybrid Workforce

Leadership lessons

In the wake of coronavirus shutting down offices around the world, remote work has become the new norm. So how do you make workplaces safer post-pandemic? 

In the 15th episode of our Leadership Lessons series, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar speaks with an expert on the topic, Envoy founder/CEO Larry Gadea, who has facilitated 1 million safe returns to the office. With a suite of products that redefine how to welcome visitors and employees back to the office, the workplace platform includes tools for check-in registrations, booking rooms/desks, managing deliveries, and capacity limits for social distancing. Envoy is used in more than 14,000 offices across 70 countries -- including Slack, Pinterest, Warby Parker, Lionsgate, and L'Oreal -- and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Menlo Ventures, Initialized Capital, and Silicon Valley bigwigs like Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Quora’s Adam D’Angelo, and Yelp’s Jeremy Stoppelman. Gadea will also share lessons learned along his life's journey, from being smuggled out of communist Romania as a child to being recruited as one of Google's youngest software engineers at the age of 17 to joining Twitter as one of its first 50 employees. The software prodigy will cover the following topics:

  • Reinventing your business in order to survive a badly-affected market segment
  • What you need to safely welcome workers back to the office
  • The future of the physical workplace and preparing for a hybrid workforce
  • The keys to leaving a comfortable job to start your own company
  • Pursuing a career in tech and insights from working at Google and Twitter

Larry Gadea is founder/CEO of Envoy, a workplace platform that makes office life and work more meaningful. 

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies.

