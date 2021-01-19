Kids Entrepreneurship Is Not Just a Fancy Notion, It's Process-Driven

January 19, 2021 3 min read

Today, the world demands more innovation every day and that calls for more entrepreneurs working and helping to solve big problems. Small businesses lead the way in innovation and are the backbone of the economy. A study found that small businesses had produced 16 times more patents per employee compared with larger patenting firms.

An entrepreneur needs to be savvy in every aspect to run their business successfully. Entrepreneurship skills such as innovation, creativity, resilience, critical thinking and interpersonal communication are a must-have for any business. While these skills are not part of the regular school curriculum, most of the successful entrepreneurs have picked it up through experience while running their companies. Inculcating entrepreneurial skills right from childhood aptly grooms the kids to go after their dreams and be successful in their respective careers. They will in turn ensure that our economy will be prosperous and economically advanced in the future.

Schools play a huge role in shaping young minds. They are focusing on entrepreneurship by running structured programs. For example, several government schools in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have joined hands with a third party for specific training and skill development. We need to give kids the right role models through interactions as they have a huge influence on shaping ideas and vision. Currently, the socio-economic milieu is highly conducive for entrepreneurship and we need to leverage this for the benefit of our nation.

Kids as entrepreneurs

The Internet has brought in a host of opportunities and a sea of out-of-the-box concepts right to our desktops and phones. As the twenty-first-century kids are exposed to technological advancements at a younger age, they also can think of the solutions to the problems that we face today as a society. All they need is proper guidance and mentorship to develop their own vision to execute their ideas in a better way.

Global Outreach

A process-driven approach is highly important to run the game as it teaches kids to be ready for the real world and helps them to understand the possibility of failure in any kind of work they may undertake. The processes assist them to identify potential failures well in advance and to accept them as a part of the journey to success. According to UNICEF, by 2030 there will be two billion young women and men seeking opportunities for a bright future throughout the world. Interestingly, there will be hundreds of jobs or enterprises which do not exist today. Countries like Japan and Germany are known for their best products and services because they believe in execution with precision. There is a specific reason that this is developed only via a process-driven community approach where every team member is committed to following the process. The individual dependency is managed substantially by going via a process-driven approach. As a country, if we are looking at an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as our Prime Minister has called for, we need to embrace this ideology of process management in word and spirit to learn agile and kanban processes to bring better products and services for the society. So it is high time to invest in kids’ learning and training so that they are prepared for the complex and fast-changing world of work.