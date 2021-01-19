Office for Entrepreneurs: free courses starting in 2021
Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide
In the middle of 2021, Office programs continue to be an indispensable tool in the business sector and a basic resource for the productivity of any organization.
Each office automation program has been designed to meet different objectives: from the preparation of monographs and corporate letters, to the presentation of lectures for video calls, the creation of databases or reports to organize the finances of your company.
This time we have put together an updated agenda with all the free Office courses for entrepreneurs that you can start in this year 2021.
How to register for Office for Entrepreneurs courses
- Enter the links that we share below to access the official platform of each course.
- Sign up or log in (if you already have an account). You must enter your personal data and choose if you want to obtain a certification at the end.
- Start with your first virtual class and organize your times to successfully complete the teaching modules. Now everything depends on you.
The best free online Word courses for 2021
Learn Word from scratch
- Taught by: UNAM
- Content: Learn how to get the full potential of Word for automatic text revision, adding objects such as images and shapes. With final certificate for the best students
- Link: Sign up for free
Introduction to Word
- Taught by: Udemy
- Contents: How to navigate in the program interface, open and save a new document or template, and use the different views available in Word.
- Link: Sign up for free
Be More Efficient in Microsoft Word - Top Tips
- Taught by: Autonomous University of Barcelona
- Content: Tips and tricks to be more efficient and faster when creating your documents in Word.
- Link: Sign up for free
Redaction of documents
- Taught by: Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Colombia
- Content: Different ways of writing a speech, the characteristics of argumentation, the linguistic and discursive strategies that you can apply, and the basic structure of an argumentative text.
- Link: Sign up for free
Microsoft Word online tutorials
- Taught by: Udemy
- Content: Work on long documents using Split and various Word techniques.
- Link: Sign up for free
The best free online Power Point courses for 2021
PowerPoint tools
- Taught by: UNAM
- Content: Discover a series of techniques to use some of the Microsoft PowerPoint tools.
- Link: Sign up for free
Powerful PowerPoint Presentations
- Taught by: Polytechnic University of Valencia
- Content: Know the basics of making an effective PowerPoint presentation that reaches your target audience.
- Link: Sign up for free
Introduction to Power Point
- Taught by: Udemy
- Content: Through a series of simple exercises, he knows all the tricks and tools necessary to work in this application normally.
- Link: Sign up for free
Create PowerPoint presentations
- Taught by: Udemy
- Contents: Basic PowerPoint commands and resources for designing effective presentations.
- Link: Sign up for free
Power Point slides
- Taught by: Udemy
- Content: Learn how to make, build and design PowerPoint slides for your presentations.
- Link: Sign up for free
The best free online Excel courses for 2021
Excel from scratch
- Taught by: UNAM
- Content: Get a solid understanding of the main functions of Excel with this free, certified virtual course.
- Link: Sign up for free
Excel for business
- Taught by: Austral University of Argentina
- Content: Learn to master the different techniques for gathering information, organizing calculations, scheduling dates and times, building charts, advanced reports, and much more.
- Link: Sign up for free
Excel: Fundamentals and Tools
- Taught by: Polytechnic University of Valencia
- Content: Introductory and intensive course that will allow you to explore the most common Microsoft Excel tools, from the most basic to graphs, functions and data tables.
- Link: Sign up for free
Projects management
- Taught by: Pontificia Universidad de Chile
- Content: Specially designed for project managers, engineers, architects and the general public interested in knowing the main techniques for project management.
- Link: Sign up for free
Statistics applied to business
- Taught by: Austral University of Argentina
- Content: Develops quantitative skills for decision-making, through learning statistical methods with business applications in Excel.
- Link: Sign up for free
Accounting for newbies
- Taught by: National Autonomous University of Mexico
- Content: Learn to prepare financial statements, identify its elements and get the most out of your profits.
- Link: Sign up for free
Excel: Data Management
- Taught by: Polytechnic University of Valencia
- Content: Strengthen your skills in mastering the tools for data treatment and management that Excel offers.
- Link: Sign up for free
Fundamentals of Business Finance
- Taught by: Universidad de los Andes de Colombia
- Content: Master the necessary tools to understand the finances of your company and be able to make better decisions. I personally recommend it for all those who want to start a business or are in the middle of it.
- Link: Sign up for free
Advanced Excel: data import and analysis
- Taught by: Polytechnic University of Valencia
- Content: If you already feel prepared enough to take the big step, then participate in this advanced course to learn the techniques and strategies of importing, consolidating and visualizing data from any source with Excel.
- Link: Sign up for free
Data analysis: Take it to the max
- Taught by: Delft University of Technology
- Content: Deepen and hone your skills in data analysis using spreadsheets and data visualization in Excel.
- Link: Sign up for free
Analyzing and visualizing data with Excel
- Taught by: Microsoft
- Content: Learn how to create data from different sources, create mashups between data sources, and prepare data for analysis.
- Link: Sign up for free
Personal Finance
- Taught by: National Autonomous University of Mexico
- Content: Get trained in the process of personal financial planning and understand the need to safeguard your assets and financial resources,
- Link: Sign up for free
Excel for entrepreneurs
- Taught by: Teachlr
- Content: Learn to make calculations from formulas and functions, generate graphs to represent your information, create tables or modify the format of your spreadsheets.
- Link: Sign up for free
Visual Basic for Applications in Excel
- Taught by: Teachlr
- Content: This free course teaches you everything related to programming in Visual Basic with the Excel Applications editor
- Link: Sign up for free
Free Outlook and Access online courses for 2021
Introduction to Outlook
- Taught by: Udemy
- Content: How to configure email accounts and the different views of the program from a Microsoft certified teacher such as Microsoft Office Master Specialist.
- Link: Sign up for free
Introduction to Office 365
- Taught by: Polytechnic University of Valencia
- Content: Discover the basic operation of the main components of Office 365 and optimize your time using the most suitable for your needs at all times.
- Link: Sign up for free
The Microsoft Access Getting Started Guide
- Taught by: Udemy
- Content: Understand the purpose of tables and how they are used in a database. Manage the database files.
- Link: Sign up for free
Introduction to Microsoft Access
- Taught by: Udemy
- Content: Intimidated by Access? The basics of Microsoft Access guide you through creating your first simple database from scratch.
- Link: Sign up for free