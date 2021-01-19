Office for Entrepreneurs: free courses starting in 2021

January 19, 2021 7 min read

In the middle of 2021, Office programs continue to be an indispensable tool in the business sector and a basic resource for the productivity of any organization.

Each office automation program has been designed to meet different objectives: from the preparation of monographs and corporate letters, to the presentation of lectures for video calls, the creation of databases or reports to organize the finances of your company.

This time we have put together an updated agenda with all the free Office courses for entrepreneurs that you can start in this year 2021.

How to register for Office for Entrepreneurs courses

Enter the links that we share below to access the official platform of each course. Sign up or log in (if you already have an account). You must enter your personal data and choose if you want to obtain a certification at the end. Start with your first virtual class and organize your times to successfully complete the teaching modules. Now everything depends on you.

The best free online Word courses for 2021

Learn Word from scratch

Taught by: UNAM

Content: Learn how to get the full potential of Word for automatic text revision, adding objects such as images and shapes. With final certificate for the best students

Learn how to get the full potential of Word for automatic text revision, adding objects such as images and shapes. With final certificate for the best students Link: Sign up for free

Introduction to Word

Taught by: Udemy

Contents: How to navigate in the program interface, open and save a new document or template, and use the different views available in Word.

How to navigate in the program interface, open and save a new document or template, and use the different views available in Word. Link: Sign up for free

Be More Efficient in Microsoft Word - Top Tips

Taught by: Autonomous University of Barcelona

Content: Tips and tricks to be more efficient and faster when creating your documents in Word.

Tips and tricks to be more efficient and faster when creating your documents in Word. Link: Sign up for free

Redaction of documents

Taught by: Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Colombia

Content: Different ways of writing a speech, the characteristics of argumentation, the linguistic and discursive strategies that you can apply, and the basic structure of an argumentative text.

Different ways of writing a speech, the characteristics of argumentation, the linguistic and discursive strategies that you can apply, and the basic structure of an argumentative text. Link: Sign up for free

Microsoft Word online tutorials

Taught by: Udemy

Content: Work on long documents using Split and various Word techniques.

Work on long documents using Split and various Word techniques. Link: Sign up for free

The best free online Power Point courses for 2021

PowerPoint tools

Taught by: UNAM

Content: Discover a series of techniques to use some of the Microsoft PowerPoint tools.

Discover a series of techniques to use some of the Microsoft PowerPoint tools. Link: Sign up for free

Powerful PowerPoint Presentations

Taught by: Polytechnic University of Valencia

Content: Know the basics of making an effective PowerPoint presentation that reaches your target audience.

Know the basics of making an effective PowerPoint presentation that reaches your target audience. Link: Sign up for free

Introduction to Power Point

Taught by: Udemy

Content: Through a series of simple exercises, he knows all the tricks and tools necessary to work in this application normally.

Through a series of simple exercises, he knows all the tricks and tools necessary to work in this application normally. Link: Sign up for free

Create PowerPoint presentations

Taught by: Udemy

Contents: Basic PowerPoint commands and resources for designing effective presentations.

Basic PowerPoint commands and resources for designing effective presentations. Link: Sign up for free

Power Point slides

Taught by: Udemy

Content: Learn how to make, build and design PowerPoint slides for your presentations.

Learn how to make, build and design PowerPoint slides for your presentations. Link: Sign up for free

The best free online Excel courses for 2021

Excel from scratch

Taught by: UNAM

Content: Get a solid understanding of the main functions of Excel with this free, certified virtual course.

Get a solid understanding of the main functions of Excel with this free, certified virtual course. Link: Sign up for free

Excel for business

Taught by: Austral University of Argentina

Content: Learn to master the different techniques for gathering information, organizing calculations, scheduling dates and times, building charts, advanced reports, and much more.

Learn to master the different techniques for gathering information, organizing calculations, scheduling dates and times, building charts, advanced reports, and much more. Link: Sign up for free

Excel: Fundamentals and Tools

Taught by: Polytechnic University of Valencia

Content: Introductory and intensive course that will allow you to explore the most common Microsoft Excel tools, from the most basic to graphs, functions and data tables.

Introductory and intensive course that will allow you to explore the most common Microsoft Excel tools, from the most basic to graphs, functions and data tables. Link: Sign up for free

Projects management

Taught by: Pontificia Universidad de Chile

Content: Specially designed for project managers, engineers, architects and the general public interested in knowing the main techniques for project management.

Specially designed for project managers, engineers, architects and the general public interested in knowing the main techniques for project management. Link: Sign up for free

Statistics applied to business

Taught by: Austral University of Argentina

Content: Develops quantitative skills for decision-making, through learning statistical methods with business applications in Excel.

Develops quantitative skills for decision-making, through learning statistical methods with business applications in Excel. Link: Sign up for free

Accounting for newbies

Taught by: National Autonomous University of Mexico

Content: Learn to prepare financial statements, identify its elements and get the most out of your profits.

Learn to prepare financial statements, identify its elements and get the most out of your profits. Link: Sign up for free

Excel: Data Management

Taught by: Polytechnic University of Valencia

Content: Strengthen your skills in mastering the tools for data treatment and management that Excel offers.

Strengthen your skills in mastering the tools for data treatment and management that Excel offers. Link: Sign up for free

Fundamentals of Business Finance

Taught by: Universidad de los Andes de Colombia

Content: Master the necessary tools to understand the finances of your company and be able to make better decisions. I personally recommend it for all those who want to start a business or are in the middle of it.

Master the necessary tools to understand the finances of your company and be able to make better decisions. I personally recommend it for all those who want to start a business or are in the middle of it. Link: Sign up for free

Advanced Excel: data import and analysis

Taught by: Polytechnic University of Valencia

Content: If you already feel prepared enough to take the big step, then participate in this advanced course to learn the techniques and strategies of importing, consolidating and visualizing data from any source with Excel.

If you already feel prepared enough to take the big step, then participate in this advanced course to learn the techniques and strategies of importing, consolidating and visualizing data from any source with Excel. Link: Sign up for free

Data analysis: Take it to the max

Taught by: Delft University of Technology

Content: Deepen and hone your skills in data analysis using spreadsheets and data visualization in Excel.

Deepen and hone your skills in data analysis using spreadsheets and data visualization in Excel. Link: Sign up for free

Analyzing and visualizing data with Excel

Taught by: Microsoft

Content: Learn how to create data from different sources, create mashups between data sources, and prepare data for analysis.

Learn how to create data from different sources, create mashups between data sources, and prepare data for analysis. Link: Sign up for free

Personal Finance

Taught by: National Autonomous University of Mexico

Content: Get trained in the process of personal financial planning and understand the need to safeguard your assets and financial resources,

Get trained in the process of personal financial planning and understand the need to safeguard your assets and financial resources, Link: Sign up for free

Excel for entrepreneurs

Taught by: Teachlr

Content: Learn to make calculations from formulas and functions, generate graphs to represent your information, create tables or modify the format of your spreadsheets.

Learn to make calculations from formulas and functions, generate graphs to represent your information, create tables or modify the format of your spreadsheets. Link: Sign up for free

Visual Basic for Applications in Excel

Taught by: Teachlr

Content: This free course teaches you everything related to programming in Visual Basic with the Excel Applications editor

This free course teaches you everything related to programming in Visual Basic with the Excel Applications editor Link: Sign up for free

Free Outlook and Access online courses for 2021

Introduction to Outlook

Taught by: Udemy

Content: How to configure email accounts and the different views of the program from a Microsoft certified teacher such as Microsoft Office Master Specialist.

How to configure email accounts and the different views of the program from a Microsoft certified teacher such as Microsoft Office Master Specialist. Link: Sign up for free

Introduction to Office 365

Taught by: Polytechnic University of Valencia

Content: Discover the basic operation of the main components of Office 365 and optimize your time using the most suitable for your needs at all times.

Discover the basic operation of the main components of Office 365 and optimize your time using the most suitable for your needs at all times. Link: Sign up for free

The Microsoft Access Getting Started Guide

Taught by: Udemy

Content: Understand the purpose of tables and how they are used in a database. Manage the database files.

Understand the purpose of tables and how they are used in a database. Manage the database files. Link: Sign up for free

Introduction to Microsoft Access