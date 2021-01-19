Club América Presents Its New Nike Shirt, but Adidas Sneaks Into the Conversation
Adidas or Nike? On Monday, January 18, the Club de Fútbol América presented its new 2021 Nike sports collection. However, users on social networks could not forgive Adidas sneaking into the photo.
The Mexican football team invited its fans to discover and purchase the new collection of shirts, shorts and jackets, which are usually modeled by the players of the teams.
# ElMásGrande deserves a legendary jersey.- Club América Femenil (@AmericaFemenil) January 18, 2021
Our new plumage is now available at @AmeShopMx at no shipping cost and exclusively!
https://t.co/ZUVLnxpxzi # EstoEsAmérica pic.twitter.com/82kCeb9dcD
- Club América (@ClubAmerica) January 18, 2021
https://t.co/9iR93XqmWw #VolemosJuntos with the third kit of # ElMásGrande
Buy our new plumage in the official online store @ameshopmx ! pic.twitter.com/PGa1xC5maY
However, the criticism was not long in coming, but this time it was more focused on the fact that some players were wearing Adidas tennis shoes for the promotional photos of the Nike uniform.
Jana Gutiérrez, a player of the women's club, appeared in the photos with black Adidas Superstar. However, according to users, she was not the only footballer who decided to wear German brand tennis shoes, apparently Sebastián Cordova also wore shoes from Nike's competition firm.
@Nike where can I get the Adidas shoes that @gtz_jana and @ Cordovar97 bring pic.twitter.com/qJzPHs7PiU- Osky Jiménez (@jimenezram) January 18, 2021
Everything seems to indicate that these players are sponsored by Adidas.