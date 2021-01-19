Actions

Miniso is Listed On BIVA and Opens to Investors

The shares of the Japanese retail chain will be sold in dollars and will be traded as MNSO N.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Japanese retail and design chain Miniso entered the stock market through the International Quotation System (SIC) as it will sell its shares from the New York Stock Exchange through Kuspit and the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) .

As reported by Kuspit through his Twitter account, the shares of the popular Japanese brand in Mexico will be listed in dollars through BIVA as the MNSO N station.

Miniso made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2020 where it raised $ 608 million at $ 20 per share. Today its stocks are selling for $ 30.41.

In Mexico, Grupo Sanborns owns 33.27 percent of Miniso's shares and has 200 stores throughout the country except in Durango and Zacatecas, states that it expects to enter this year once their stores reopen after sanitary restrictions by the COVID-19 .

