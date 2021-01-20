Netflix surpasses 200 million subscribers in 2020

January 20, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The streaming company Netflix reported a net profit of 2,761.4 million dollars in 2020, an increase of 47.9% compared to the result presented by the company the previous year. In the same way, the online movie and series distribution company increased its number of subscribers to 203.6 million.

Not everything is honey on flakes for Netflix , according to Reuters reports, the year-on-year profit for the last quarter fell 7.6% to 542.15 million dollars, a decrease of 31% compared to the previous quarter.

Los Gatos's company revenues for all of 2020 rose 24% to $ 24.996 billion and Netflix is expected to increase its revenues by 24% in 2021, despite facing an increasingly competitive market in the streaming industry with new players like Disney + and Hulu.