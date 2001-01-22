Take Care Of Your Existing Customers

Stop hunting for new customers and start pampering the ones you already have.

January 22, 2001

Realize that nothing is more valuable than an existing customer. You cannot run a successful business if you are constantly having to find new customers. It's too expensive. You have to nurture your existing customers. Keep in touch with them, let them know about special promotions and sales, and even offer specials that are available only to existing customers. The more you can convince customers they're important to you, the more likely they will remain customers.