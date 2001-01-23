Franchises

Getting A Cyber-Seal Of Approval

The benefits of having a privacy policy posted on your site and where you can get one
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're about to put up your e-commerce site, and you want people to feel good about the security of your site when they arrive. So what do you do?

At eTrust, you can learn all about privacy policies and online security, and join their program by creating a privacy policy, filling out their form and paying an annual licensing fee based on your company's annual revenue. You'll then be contacted by their application processing department to verify everything. Once you're accepted, you can then place the eTrust logo or "trustmark" on your home page, which immediately tells visitors you adhere to the eTrust established privacy principles and agree to comply with their oversight and consumer resolution process.

At the Better Business Bureau's site, you can become a member by locating your local chapter on their site. Once you join locally, you're allowed to use the BBB logo, "flame" and seal on your advertising, including on your Web site, to show that you're a member. You can also visit the site to contact local chapters in order to check out a company or file a complaint about a company. (They don't have a national directory yet.)

Gaining the trust of potential customers is key to doing business online, and being part of organizations that help enforce standards can put customers' minds at ease.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees