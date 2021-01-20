Google Maps helps you find the cheapest gas station

January 20, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The feature provides a quick look at the prices of unleaded 95 (SP95) and 98 (SP98) octane gasoline and diesel diesel.

Google Maps recently added a new feature that will help its Spanish users find the gas stations with the lowest price. The map application now shows the cost of fuel.

This function was available only for the United States and Canada, but thanks to a new one, its new update is now available for people who use Google Maps in Spain.

The function will show the cost of SP95 fuel by default, but when entering the tab, the option will show the other costs and will help you find the establishment with the cheapest price.

The search can be done from the search engine with the word "gas stations" or from the corresponding icon within the application. The information available is from some of the most important establishments in each city. So far, the platform has not revealed where it gets this information from.

Also, it is not yet known when the feature will be available in other countries. One way to check the price of gas stations in Mexico is through the Waze application.