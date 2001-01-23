Domino's Pizza Franchisee To Test Wireless Point-Of-Sale Terminals

January 23, 2001 2 min read

Calgary, Alberta-Wildcard Wireless Solutions Inc. announced it will conduct an extensive field trial of its mobile electronic fund transfer point-of-sale device, the TransAKT, with Canada's largest Domino's Pizza franchisee.

Wildcard will conduct the trial with Mad Pizza Co., the operator of 40 Domino's stores in Canada and one in the United States.

Motorola Inc. will supply their digital mode StarTAC mobile phones for the trial. Wildcard's initial TransAKT terminal is designed as an intelligent "clip on" accessory to the StarTAC CDMA mobile phone, providing voice, data and transaction capability in one device.

During the trial, TransAKT terminals will be used by Mad Pizza's staff to provide customers with the option to pay for their delivered pizza with credit and PIN-secured debit cards right on their doorstep.

"We are excited to participate in this trial with Wildcard, to learn more about how their mobile POS technology can benefit our customers and our operations," said Bryan Dobb, Mad Pizza president.

Meanwhile, Domino's locations in the Las Vegas area are teaming with Motorola to conduct market trials testing consumer acceptance of rapid delivery of goods and services orders via the mobile Internet. Customers can select pizzas and order them for pickup or delivery directly from their mobile phones. -Business Wire