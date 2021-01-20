Coronavirus

For the love of life, return your oxygen tank: Profeco

Profeco called on the public to return the oxygen tanks that they are no longer using. This way, other people can take advantage of them.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This Monday, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office ( Profeco ), in conjunction with the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks ( Cofepris ) and with the companies in charge of distributing and producing medicinal oxygen, launched the campaign “Return your tank. For the love of life ” .

The intention is that those people who are no longer occupying the oxygen tanks that, at the time, they requested or rented, return them to the distributors. In this way, they can be used by other patients who do require them urgently. Therefore, in the invitation that Profeco made via Twitter the following could be read:

“If you have a medical oxygen tank at home that you no longer need, give it back and give it life. Contact your dealer and return the oxygen tank as soon as possible. It has already helped you, it helps others ”.

This campaign arose as a result of the increase in cases of COVID-19 . Due to this, the demand for tanks and refills has increased significantly. However, the availability of these containers has decreased because, according to reports, people have preferred to keep them in reserve.

How to return an oxygen tank?

By means of the label, identify the supplier of the container and call them.
Then take the tank or, if possible, ask for it to be collected from your home.

Image: Profeco

