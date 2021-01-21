La Pastora General Hospital is enabled to care for patients with COVID-19

January 21, 2021 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Government of Mexico City and Grupo Modelo announced their collaboration commitment to enable the General Hospital La Pastora, in Cuautepec, Gustavo A. Madero, for the care of patients with Coronavirus (COVID-19) and which will have 100 beds .

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, thanked Grupo Modelo for its participation, since this company will be in charge of investing in the hospital facilities and which is expected to be ready by the end of February.

"We are talking about an additional investment of around 250 million pesos where a very important part is invested by Grupo Modelo, but obviously, the detail of how much is going to be invested, because of course we are going to report it."

“At this moment there is this private investment, that without the investment of Modelo we would not have the possibilities or the sufficient resources to be able to start it, that is why the investment of Grupo Modelo is so important. They are going to invest in all the connections for medical gases, oxygen, everything that a hospital facility requires ”, he explained.

The president of Grupo Modelo, Cassiano De Stefano, pointed out that only by joining efforts between the authorities, the private sector and citizens will it be possible to get ahead of the health emergency caused by COVID-19.

“Today we are once again to join forces with the City Government, we recognize the great effort that the Head of Government and her administration have made throughout the pandemic to guarantee the health and safety of all of us who live here. We are sure that with the project that we announce today, we will help improve the hospital capacity of our city, at a time when it is most needed ”, he said.

This action is part of the joint strategies to face the health emergency and the # PorNuestroMéxico movement of Grupo Modelo that has sought, through various actions throughout the months of the pandemic, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This is our home, we were born here. You are all our neighbors, and neighbors support each other, protect each other, unite. For this reason, from the beginning of the pandemic, we have been looking for the best way to help our city, ”said De Stefano.



Depositphotos.com

The local president explained that the Institute of Health for Well-being (INSABI) will contribute with the equipment of the hospital, while the hiring of doctors will be carried out jointly between the Government of Mexico City and INSABI.

“The Mayor's Office puts elevators and some other drainage connections and the Secretary of Works paving, connection to drinking water, together with the Mexico City Water System. It is a joint effort ”, he indicated.

Sheinbaum Pardo pointed out that in the first instance the new hospital center will be dedicated to attending the health emergency; However, once it is finished, its attention will be that of a general hospital for the entire Cuautepec area for the benefit of 150 thousand low-income inhabitants and in which its administration has invested in Line 1 of the Cablebús, in the construction of six Points of Innovation, Freedom, Art, Education and Knowledge (PILLARS) and in potable water works.

The unit will be equipped with a respiratory triage, stabilization areas, medical services and hospitalization with a capacity of 100 beds, of which about 25 or 30 will be intensive therapy.

The Secretary of Works and Services, Jesús Antonio Esteva Medina, explained that at the La Pastora General Hospital the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is currently installing the electrical connection. Meanwhile, SACMEX carried out the drinking water connection, the Mayor Gustavo A. Madero the drainage work and the SOBSE will begin the paving next Friday.

The Secretary of Health, Oliva López Arellano, thanked the sum of efforts between the private initiative and the Government of Mexico City, through the Ministry of Health, to have a hospital with imaging equipment and medicinal gases, for the benefit population with few resources and difficulties in accessing health services, both hospital and emergency.

“We would be able to attend quickly, expand the care capacity in the face of the pandemic but also leave a site that joins the 32 hospitals that the City Health Secretariat already has, so we are very happy with this acceleration and recovery of a space, "he said.

The mayor of Gustavo A. Madero, Francisco Chíguil Figueroa, specified that the Mayor's Office will invest 15 million pesos for the installation of four elevators in the hospital, in addition to the cleaning work that has been carried out in the 10,600 square meters that make up the property.