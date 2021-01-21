Do not let anything stop you

January 21, 2021 3 min read

The beginning of a new year is always a good opportunity to recognize where we stand and set new goals. Sure, with the 2020 precedent, the future may seem uncertain. However, we must keep moving and reinventing ourselves, personally and in business.

There is still no precise information on the creation of new companies in Mexico, but experts foresee that this year there will be a boom in entrepreneurial activity. History confirms it: General Motors, HP, Disney, Airbnb or Uber, were born in economic recessions.

I give you a recent example. In the Brazilian economy in the last four months, more than 580,000 new MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs) have been created. Surely many will be due to job losses, but there will be few who will also listen to the market and will arrive with a differentiated offer that makes them become sustainable and scalable companies.

In the case of our country, the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM) presented its X-ray of Entrepreneurship. This document highlighted that the main causes of failure of companies continue to be the lack of knowledge in the market, poor business management and problems with partners.

If you analyze it, these are problems that can be solved if you pay attention to listening to the needs of the market, acquire the habits to achieve impeccable administration and if you establish better communication with your team, partners and even with yourself.

I propose to let your creativity flow and start your ideas in an innovative way. This will help you both to start a new business or to transform the one you already have. Analyze how your market receives the proposal, accept criticism and if necessary change and try again. Let nothing stop you from reaching your goal.

It will certainly not be easy. The stories of many entrepreneurs show that it is possible to get ahead in a crisis like the one we are experiencing. In addition, the good news is that there are investors who are willing to bet on differentiated proposals.

In the January edition of mag21 of Entrepreneur we found the investment fund Dave Martinez Ventures, who noticed in the Mexican cafeteria La Borra del Café, a way to meet the new demands of the US market.

León Reffregger, founder of the coffee brand, demonstrates the entrepreneurial spirit that does not allow itself to be paralyzed in the face of the crisis. Rather, he saw an opportunity to find new locations and expand his business in the United States.

I have no doubt, entrepreneurs and SMEs are the ones who will help Mexico to get ahead. From Entrepreneur we will seek to give you the tools you need to continue your adventure.

I leave you this phrase from Jim Rohn: “If you don't like where you are, move. You are not a tree ”.