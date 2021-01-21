WhatsApp Retains Your Data for 90 Days After You Delete the Application

January 21, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The recent policy change on the Facebook- owned application has made many people look for other alternatives to communicate. Do you want to delete WhatsApp ? These are some of the things you should know.

The messaging platform retains your information for 90 days from when you decide to delete it. In his blog he explains : "copies of your information may be kept for 90 days in the backup storage that we use to recover data in cases of natural disasters, software errors or some other event of data loss."

Also, this information will not be available to you on WhatsApp. Although this will not affect the information that other users have about you.

The application comments that “copies of some materials” such as system records can also remain in its database, but this is unrelated to personal identifiers.

Similarly, they may retain your information to address legal issues, such as breaches of conditions or harm prevention initiatives. It is important to note that data that you share with other Facebook companies will also be deleted.

How to delete my WhatsApp account?

Once you are in the application, touch "More options" (the three dots in the upper right corner on Android). On iPhone you must enter the configuration nut. Go to Settings> Account> Delete my account. Enter your number in full international format and press "Delete my account." In the next step, it will ask you to select a reason why you want to delete your account and that's it.

Image: Screenshot via WhatsApp.

Keep in mind that by doing this you will lose access to your account with that number, your message history and the Google Drive backup.