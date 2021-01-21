Rappi Implements Customer Service Through WhatsApp

January 21, 2021 2 min read

The Rappi application announced that, starting this week, its users will have customer service through WhatsApp . Since last January 18, those who are in the Prime or Diamond categories will be able to use the service 24 hours a day.

Caroline Merin, COO of Rappi , commented that this change responds to requests from users, who found it difficult to contact support. They also noticed the need for immediate personalized attention when placing an order on the platform. Thus, they saw in WhatsApp an opportunity to connect with their users and continue growing.

"Our goal is to have the best possible experience for our users and that is why we are committed to making unique launches ," Merin said in a statement. "Today we are the first home delivery application that has this service, which will undoubtedly be a great differentiator for our users ."

Since 2020, Rappi has made big changes to its customer service , like chat improvements. Another is smart automation , which enables a more intuitive help center. However, the company points out that this is only a beginning, because they will announce more and greater changes soon.

Rappi has almost 3,000 people in its Customer Service area distributed in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. They serve about 250,000 client cases per week in the 9 countries where it is present.

In its initial phase, the service is activated with the first order that a Prime or Diamond user places on the platform. For now, it will only be available to those in these two categories, but it is not ruled out that it can be extended to other segments.