Elon Musk Is Bringing Satellite Internet to Latin America

The Starlink project has already received authorization to start operating in Argentina.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

The Starlink project, developed by Elon Musk , aims to bring satellite internet to Latin America . In fact, on the same day it received a license from the National Communications Agency (Enacom) to begin operations in Argentina . This was determined in the legislation already announced in the official gazette in December 2020.

To achieve connectivity and internet access in places where there are none, it is intended to use the network of more than 42 thousand satellites that would orbit around the Earth. This initiative is already in trials and tests in the United States and Canada , where it operates at a monthly price of $ 99 plus the installation equipment $ 499, but seeks to expand to Latin America, taking its first official steps in Chile and Argentina.

Before starting operations, Elon Musk's company must ensure the "proper allocation of the operating frequency bands of the Starlink system." Also, the process of concluding the international coordination and notification of the satellite system.

It is likely that Starlink will disembark first in Chile, since the procedures for the construction of seven ground stations are already prepared, one of these in Santiago, the capital of the South American country, and the remaining six in the south of the country. It is intended to work backed by SpaceX satellites.

In accordance with resolution 1291/2020, announced at the end of December in the Official Gazette, it approves Musk's company “for the provision of Information Technology and Communications Services, whether fixed or mobile, wired or wireless, national or international, with or without its own infrastructure ”.

According to the document, the State requests the company registered under the name of Tibro Netherlands, to comply with a set of conditions before starting operations, among these are "the proper allocation of the operating frequency bands of the Starlink system ”, the conclusion of the“ international coordination and notification process of the satellite system ”and“ the coordination of said satellite system with the satellite networks ”of Argentina.

It is worth mentioning that the resolution warns that the license "does not presuppose the obligation of the State to guarantee the availability of frequencies of the radioelectric spectrum and / or numbering and signaling resources for the provision of the registered service."

However, SpaceX has already placed 960 mini satellites into orbit and plans to build 4,400 more. Musk says that it takes between 400 and 800 satellites to get a minimum coverage of the high-speed internet network.

The purpose is that fast internet can be provided to remote places with little connectivity on Earth, also ships and airplanes.

