Coronavirus

Department Stores in Mexico City Ask to Reopen

The National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores explained that 83,956 people are out of work and their jobs are at risk due to the closure of 3,675 stores.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Department Stores in Mexico City Ask to Reopen
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • According to ANTAD, 83,956 people are out of work and their jobs are at risk due to the closure of 3,675 stores.
  • Since the new closure of activities began, the losses for employees of this type of business amount to more than 630 million pesos.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, January 20, the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (ANTAD) asked the Government of Mexico City (CDMX) and the State of Mexico (Edomex) to add them to the controlled reopening.

Vicente Yañez, president of the association, read a press release where ANTAD states that since the new closure of activities began, the losses for employees of this type of business amount to more than 630 million pesos.

According to Yañez, the economic conditions of the sector have reached a point of no return, which would imply that thousands of workers lost their jobs, affecting the livelihood of their families.

For this reason, the businessmen called on Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of CDMX and Alfredo del Mazo, governor of Edomex to carry out a controlled reopening and under extended hours.

Likewise, the members of the association expressed their concern that this situation extends to the industries that are part of the respective supply chains.

On the other hand, they emphasized that their "request is not irresponsible", and they explain that they have been able to conduct themselves "effectively and within the national and international standards applicable to these establishments in operation under the health crisis."

After stating that they are safe spaces, they asked "to reactivate without risking the economy ... And to be able to specify the reopening as of next January 22 under a jointly agreed scheme and based on the conditions of greater security related to capacity and extended hours."

According to ANTAD, 83,956 people are out of work and their jobs are at risk due to the closure of 3,675 stores.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

For the Love of Life, Return Your Oxygen Tank

Coronavirus

This Spanish Company Developed a Mask That Claims to Deactivate Coronavirus in 2 Hours

Coronavirus

"Reactivate without risking", the new plan launched by CDMX